News

Ritchie rowing to raise funds for Ability Shetland

May 3, 2024 0
Ritchie rowing to raise funds for Ability Shetland

A man whose mobility was seriously impacted by an accident years ago is attempting to row the distance from Lerwick to Aberdeen for charity.

Ritchie Pitt has set himself the goal of rowing 222 miles on an indoor rowing machine over three months for Ability Shetland.

The charity has supported Pitt in the years following his accident, and he said they had been “paramount in my recovery”.

“They allow me to participate in many activities I never thought I would be able to do again,” Pitt said.

“These include fencing, going to Eshaness, sailing on the Swan, kayaking and manymore.

“I want to raise money so they can continue their great work. I aim to row the distance from Lerwick to Aberdeen on a rowing machine in three months.

“Any contribution will be greatly appreciated.”

Ability Shetland is a charity that supports the efforts of disabled people to realise their full potential in all areas of life.

You can donate to the fundraiser by going to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ritchie

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.