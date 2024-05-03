Ritchie rowing to raise funds for Ability Shetland

A man whose mobility was seriously impacted by an accident years ago is attempting to row the distance from Lerwick to Aberdeen for charity.

Ritchie Pitt has set himself the goal of rowing 222 miles on an indoor rowing machine over three months for Ability Shetland.

The charity has supported Pitt in the years following his accident, and he said they had been “paramount in my recovery”.

“They allow me to participate in many activities I never thought I would be able to do again,” Pitt said.

“These include fencing, going to Eshaness, sailing on the Swan, kayaking and manymore.

“I want to raise money so they can continue their great work. I aim to row the distance from Lerwick to Aberdeen on a rowing machine in three months.

“Any contribution will be greatly appreciated.”

Ability Shetland is a charity that supports the efforts of disabled people to realise their full potential in all areas of life.

You can donate to the fundraiser by going to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ritchie