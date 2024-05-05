Disappointment for Shetland in District Cup final

Shetland have lost their Scottish District Cup final to Edinburgh University 4’s.

The reds gained revenge for defeat in the same fixture 12 months ago, winning 1-0 today (Sunday).

A goal in the opening quarter was the only difference between the sides.

Shetland were unable to play their usual free-flow attacking game, with Edinburgh nullifying their opponents superbly.

Aimee Keith came closest to an equaliser in quarter three, her shot clipping the woodwork on its way wide.