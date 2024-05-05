News

Disappointment for Shetland in District Cup final

May 5, 2024 0
Disappointment for Shetland in District Cup final

Shetland have lost their Scottish District Cup final to Edinburgh University 4’s.

The reds gained revenge for defeat in the same fixture 12 months ago, winning 1-0 today (Sunday).

A goal in the opening quarter was the only difference between the sides.

Shetland were unable to play their usual free-flow attacking game, with Edinburgh nullifying their opponents superbly.

Aimee Keith came closest to an equaliser in quarter three, her shot clipping the woodwork on its way wide.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.