Massive power outage after reported pole fire

Thousands of people were left without power last night (Saturday) after reports of a pole on fire near Mossbank.

All of the North Isles were affected by the outage, with parts of the North Mainland also without power.

Some parts of Yell, Unst and Fetlar only had power restored in the early hours of the morning.

The Shetland Folk Festival concert in Baltasound was one of those plunged into darkness during the night, along with a concert in Aith.

SSE said power had since been restored to all properties.