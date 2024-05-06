News

‘Big shock’ as tiny premature seal found

May 6, 2024 0
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary said it got a “big shock” after a premature seal pup was spotted in Rerwick.

The tiny seal, who was been named Frankie, is potentially the smallest pup the sanctuary has ever taken in.

They said they had not expected to get any pups for at least six or seven weeks.

And they described Frankie as “a real little fighter”.

Frankie is believed to have been abandoned by his mother, and has since been taken in by the Hillswick sanctuary.

“On arrival he weighed just five kilos, which possibly makes him the smallest pup we have ever taken in,” it said.

“We now have our work cut out keeping this wee fellow alive.”

