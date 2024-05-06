Oil spill warning from Gulberwick to Sandwick

The SIC has warned drivers to take care after reports of an oil spill between Gulberwick and Sandwick.

Around eight miles of the A970 main road are said to be affected by the spill.

The road is said to be “slippy and hazardous in many places”, according to the SIC.

Council roads staff have been placing warning signs on the road, and depositing sand at junctions and bends.

The spill is coupled with reduced visibility due to fog across Shetland, with drivers asked to ensure they use their dipped main beam headlights and rear fog lights wherever necessary.