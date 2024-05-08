Labour reveals candidate for general election

Conor Savage has been selected as the Labour candidate for the general election.

The Labour candidate for Orkney and Shetland’s seat at the upcoming general election has been announced.

Conor Savage has been put forward by Scottish Labour to challenge the Liberal Democrats stronghold on the seat.

Mr Savage is a sustainable finance expert who works as an environment, social and governance programme manager for Sainsbury’s.

He is also an early career polar and marine scientist, specialising on the impact of climate change on the Arctic.

He said it was “an honour” to be in the running for the seat.

“People here, across Scotland, and all over the UK are demanding change,” he said.

“We are being let down by two failing governments. Only a Labour government, with Labour MPs here in Scotland, can deliver the change our country needs.”

Mr Savage’s priorities for the upcoming election include improve transport links to Orkney and Shetland, tackling the cost of living crisis and increasing the availability of affordable housing in the isles.

All of the major political parties have now revealed their candidates for the UK general election, which will take place at some point this year.

These are: Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat), Robert Leslie (SNP), Alex Armitage (Scottish Green’s), Shane Painter (Conservative) and Conor Savage (Labour).