News

Labour reveals candidate for general election

May 8, 2024 0
Labour reveals candidate for general election
Conor Savage has been selected as the Labour candidate for the general election.

The Labour candidate for Orkney and Shetland’s seat at the upcoming general election has been announced.

Conor Savage has been put forward by Scottish Labour to challenge the Liberal Democrats stronghold on the seat.

Mr Savage is a sustainable finance expert who works as an environment, social and governance programme manager for Sainsbury’s.

He is also an early career polar and marine scientist, specialising on the impact of climate change on the Arctic.

He said it was “an honour” to be in the running for the seat.

“People here, across Scotland, and all over the UK are demanding change,” he said.

“We are being let down by two failing governments. Only a Labour government, with Labour MPs here in Scotland, can deliver the change our country needs.” 

Mr Savage’s priorities for the upcoming election include improve transport links to Orkney and Shetland, tackling the cost of living crisis and increasing the availability of affordable housing in the isles.

All of the major political parties have now revealed their candidates for the UK general election, which will take place at some point this year.

These are: Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat), Robert Leslie (SNP), Alex Armitage (Scottish Green’s), Shane Painter (Conservative) and Conor Savage (Labour).

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.