SSE stops work after landslide near windfarm site 

SSE has announced all site work has been halted following a landslide between Upper Kergord and the B9075 road.

Footage appeared online of a landslide near the Viking Energy wind farm construction site on Tuesday night.

The incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) with drone footage of the landslide being captured by Gary Buchan.

“On Tuesday afternoon our site team reported a peat slip in an area of hillside between Upper Kergord and the B9075, where work on our Kergord to Gremista connection project is taking place,” the energy giant said in a statement.

“All site teams are safe and there were no injuries, however as a safety precaution all site work has been stood down and the area secured until it has been fully assessed and made safe.

“A full assessment of the area will take place to understand the extent of any damage to the hillside.”

Watch the video of the incident below: