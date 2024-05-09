Whalsay down to a single vessel after ‘damage’ to the Hendra’s main engine

Hendra

Bookings have been suspended to Whalsay’s ferry service after the Hendra suffered “damage” to its main engine.

The isle is currently running to the Linga’s timetable on a “first come, first serve” basis.

The SIC said in a statement: “Some damage has been identified on a piston on the starboard main engine of MV Hendra.

“We hope to be able to advise later today when the vessel will be able to return to service.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

Whalsay’s ferry status voicebank urged those who need to get to a medical appointment to let the crew know so that they are prioritised.