Drivers warned over oil spill

Shetland Times May 10, 2024 0
The Brig O Fitch junction.

Drivers are being asked to take caution leaving Lerwick on the road north after an oil spill was brought to the council’s attention.

The SIC roads service was made aware of an oil spill on the A970 and A971 roads between Lerwick and South Whiteness.

It is believed to affect a six-mile stretch of the road between the Brig o’ Fitch junction to approximately South Whiteness.

In a statement the council said the origin of the spill was unknown but the road is “slippy and hazardous in many places.”

Roads staff have placed warning signs at various points along the road and deposited sand across the road surface at junctions and bends.

