In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 10th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Anger over series of SSE dramas.
- Shocking closure of TSB bank.
- Fifty-year-old jailed of Lerwick murder bid.
- EXCLUSIVE: Complaint to ethics body raised against unnamed councillor.
- EXCLUSIVE: Return date set for repaired Skerries ferry.
- REVIEWS: Folk Festival provides good cheer.
- More backing for Dogs Against Drugs campaign as petition reaches 1,500 signatures.
- Plans revealed for college to close Lerwick campus.
- SPORT: Reports and reaction from narrow Blues defeat in hockey’s District Cup.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment