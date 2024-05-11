News

Update: Lifeboat crew respond to rescue call at Sumburgh

Shetland Times May 11, 2024 0
Update: Lifeboat crew respond to rescue call at Sumburgh
Lerwick lifeboat crew went to the aid of the fishing boat, Maggie Paterson.

The two-man crew of a fishing vessel are safe and well, after the Lerwick lifeboat were called out to their rescue this afternoon (Saturday).

Fishing boat Maggie Paterson was taking on water when off of Sumburgh and made a distress call to the coastguard for help.

Lerwick lifeboat crew responded around 5pm to assist the vessel which was also suffering engine problems. She was eventually towed into Virkie Pool.

A member of the lifeboat rescue team said it had been a “simple and easy” job.

One of the crew on board the Maggie Paterson told The Shetland Times the vessel had been stricken by engine trouble.

When the crew were trying to fix the problem, they noticed water had been leaking in through pipes.

The fishing vessel is now being repaired, with the crew looked after by the local boating club.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.