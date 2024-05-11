Update: Lifeboat crew respond to rescue call at Sumburgh

Lerwick lifeboat crew went to the aid of the fishing boat, Maggie Paterson.

The two-man crew of a fishing vessel are safe and well, after the Lerwick lifeboat were called out to their rescue this afternoon (Saturday).

Fishing boat Maggie Paterson was taking on water when off of Sumburgh and made a distress call to the coastguard for help.

Lerwick lifeboat crew responded around 5pm to assist the vessel which was also suffering engine problems. She was eventually towed into Virkie Pool.

A member of the lifeboat rescue team said it had been a “simple and easy” job.

One of the crew on board the Maggie Paterson told The Shetland Times the vessel had been stricken by engine trouble.

When the crew were trying to fix the problem, they noticed water had been leaking in through pipes.

The fishing vessel is now being repaired, with the crew looked after by the local boating club.