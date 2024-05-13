News

Changes to essy kert schedule after breakdowns

May 13, 2024 0
A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

There will be changes to the SIC’s waste and recycling schedules after breakdowns with its smaller essy kerts today (Monday).

Collections of black bags from side roads in the North Mainland will now be made on Thursday.

Today’s planned recycling collections of plastic and cans in Lerwick will also now be picked up on Thursday instead.

And tomorrow’s (Tuesday) planned collections of black bags on West Mainland side roads will now happen on Friday.

The SIC apologised for the inconvenience caused.

