Goudie’s notebook finds new home with amenity trust

Shetland archivist, Brian Smith (middle) with members of the Shetland Family History Society (SFHS). Pictured back (from left): Beth Fullerton, Jasmine Moncrieff and Alan Beattie. Front row (from left): SFHS chairwoman Susan Cooper and vice chairwoman Joan Robertson. Photo: Shetland Amenity Trust

A 19th century notebook with a deep historical significance has finally been acquired by Shetland Amenity Trust, thanks to the generous support of the Shetland Family History Society (SFHS).

Gilbert Goudie’s notebook contains observations made by the Dunrossness-born antiquary and amateur archaeologist.

Born in 1843, Goudie spent most of his life in Edinburgh, where he worked as a banker.

However, he remained deeply connected to Shetland’s history and culture throughout his life.

Trustees at the SFHS decided to make a donation to the Shetland Archives, recognising the invaluable assistance and close working relationship between the two bodies since the society relocated to the trust’s premises at Garthspool in 2018.

The notebook had been sold to a rare books firm in Dorset, and was an item that the Shetland Archives had coveted.

However, financial constraints hindered its ability to secure the notebook.

But now the important piece of Shetland’s heritage will find its rightful place within the Shetland Archives, adding to the collection of Gilbert Goudie’s papers already housed there.

Goudie held the position of treasurer to the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland. But he kept up his interest in Shetland’s history and lore until the end.

Shetland archivist, Brian Smith, said: “We already hold a fine collection of Gilbert Goudie’s papers, and this notebook, with material by him about Shetland, is a fine addition to it.

“We are very grateful indeed to Shetland Family History Society for helping us to buy it. We value our connection with the society and its excellent office bearers.”

The notebook is now preserved in the Shetland Archives and is available for the public to read.