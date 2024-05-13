Fishing and Marine News

Mariners warned as seabed sampling begins in Lerwick Harbour

Shetland Times May 13, 2024 0
Lerwick harbour 

Mariners have been warned to take care around Lerwick Harbour as seabed samples are being taken. 

Beginning today (Monday), the samples will be collected for a week by the 13-metre workboat Dolphin

Lerwick Port Authority said the vessel would be restricted in her ability to manoeuvre and display the relevant lights and shapes in accordance with regulations.

Samples will be taken at various locations within Lerwick Harbour, including the North Harbour, the North
Entrance and Dales Voe.

Passing vessels are requested to contact port control and maintain a listening watch on VHF marine channel 12 and 16 at all times.

