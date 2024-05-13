Preparations hotting up for Relay for Life

Survivors starting off the 2022 event. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Planning for this year’s Relay for Life is in its final few days, with the committee hard at work putting the finish touches to the event.

With the relay now running from midday to midnight, organisers say team sign ups have been strong – but there is still time to make the commitment to do the miles and raise the funds for Cancer Research UK.

You can register to take part here: Relay For Life Shetland 2024 | Cancer Research UK

As always, the relay will begin with the survivors lap, a moment of celebration and reflection.

Anyone looking to take part is asked to email shetlandsurvivors@yahoo.com

Volunteers are also needed.

Chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn said: “Relay For Life celebrates the power of community

fundraising to make breakthroughs happen.

“Teams of friends and family fundraise for world-leading cancer research then unite as a collective at a festival to remember loved ones, honour everyone affected by cancer and celebrate the progress we’re making.”