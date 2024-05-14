News

Plans set out for second subsea link 

May 14, 2024 0
SSEN Transmission has detailed  its plans for a second HVDC subsea electricity cable between Shetland and the Scottish mainland.

The energy giant named Sumitomo Electric Industries and its subsea cable installation partner Van Oord Offshore Wind UK as its preferred bidders for the proposed project which has been named “Shetland 2”. 

Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s managing director said: “We are delighted to reach preferred bidder status with Sumitomo Electric Industries and its subsea cable delivery partner, Van Oord Offshore Wind UK, for the manufacturer and installation of the Shetland 2 HVDC subsea link.

“Sumitomo’s investment in a new cable manufacturing facility in Nigg will help deliver a homegrown supply chain to help support our energy security and net zero infrastructure requirements. 

“This is great news for the Highland economy and will support hundreds of skilled jobs in the region, helping unleash the economic potential the clean energy transition presents for the north of Scotland.”

