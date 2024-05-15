News

‘A ticking time bomb’ – concerns about groups of tourists cycling

May 15, 2024 0
‘A ticking time bomb’ – concerns about groups of tourists cycling
Photo: Graham Mullay

Large groups of tourists cycling on Shetland’s roads are “a ticking time bomb”, one councillor has claimed.

There have been numerous concerns raised about cruise ship groups taking off in great numbers.

That has made it difficult for drivers to pass the groups, with some even cycling in thick fog recently.

Neil Pearson asked what could be done about this – including possibly staggering the groups, or asking them not to travel in such numbers.

SIC roads safety officer Elaine Skinley said they would be speaking to cruise companies about this.

Mr Pearson said he had almost had an accident with a cyclist who he “could not believe” was on the road in thick fog without any hi-visibility clothes on.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said cruise ships were now bringing their own bikes for tourists to use.

And he added they would be asking Lerwick Port Authority to give some basic guidance to visiting ships – like Orkney Islands Council has done.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.