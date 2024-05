The Rescue 900 helicopter touching down at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Photo: Jim Mullay

A fisherman was airlifted to hospital last night (Tuesday) in a medical evacuation 36 miles southeast of Sumburgh.

The coastguard confirmed it received the call at 8.20pm with its Rescue 900 helicopter tasked with attending the medical incident.

The casualty was taken to Clickimin before arriving at the Gilbert Bain Hospital at around half past midnight.