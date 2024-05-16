Councillors to consider earlier Bressay ferry sailings

The Bressay ferry. Photo: SIC.

Earlier sailings for the Bressay ferry are to be considered by ZetTrans when its board meets next week.

Sailings for the vessel begin at 7am each day to allow people to go to work.

However, the Bressay Community Council has asked ZetTrans to consider earlier departures from 6.30am to allow for residents to make the first scheduled flights from Sumburgh Airport.

The ZetTrans board are expected to ask lead officer Michael Craigie to discuss with the SICs Ferry Operations Service and the Transport committee whether it would be possible and cost effective to run the Bressay ferry earlier.

In the policy statement of the transport partnership, it said links should “provide equitable access to opportunities”.

Bressay Community Council argued that there would be better access to healthcare in Aberdeen as well as business and personal opportunities on the mainland.

Job opportunities in the isles would also be open to Bressay residents, for shifts which start as early as 7am.

Mr Craigie will acknowledge that “preliminary” work has begun to provide a better understanding to the situation. But he will ask for more formal discussions to take place.