News

Police to carry out patrols after weekend spiking report 

May 16, 2024 0
Police to carry out patrols after weekend spiking report 
Spiking can happen at licensed premises. Photo: Pixabay

Police will carry out additional patrols after an alleged spiking incident in Lerwick last weekend.

Inspector Sam Greshon said that, while no criminality was “established” from last weekend’s report, police will be carrying out patrols and engaging with the public and premises regarding this crime.

“Police Scotland takes reports of spiking extremely seriously and we would encourage anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this type of crime to contact Police Scotland on 101,” he said.

“If the incident has occurred within a licensed premises it is also important to make a staff member aware at the time.

“This weekend officers will be carrying out additional patrols and will be engaging with premises holders and members of the public around this issue.”

This comes a month after a Scalloway woman spoke out about an alleged spiking at a pub in Lerwick.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.