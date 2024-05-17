News

Body scanners to be introduced at Sumburgh Airport

May 17, 2024
Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Full body scanners are set to be introduced at Sumburgh Airport from the start of June.

That will mean passengers can bring liquids of up to two litres in their hand baggage on to flights.

Passengers who do not wish to use the body scanner will be able to request an alternative search method.

New regulations mean all UK airports must upgrade their X-ray screening equipment by 1st June.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial)’s upgrades will allow passengers at Sumburgh to now bring 2L of liquids on in their hand baggage.

They will also be allowed to leave electronic devices in their hand baggage during screening.

Hial says it has spent around £1m on improving its security equipment.

