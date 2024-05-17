In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 17th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Concerns raised over volume of tourists on bikes.

• Firefighters working in “atrocious” conditions.

• Weisdale man to undergo gruelling charity challenge after father’s terminal diagnosis.

• Second subsea cable plans and the outcome of the Viking benefit fund draws criticism.

• Police chief inspector announces departure from the isles.

• Dogs Against Drugs petition heads to Edinburgh while thousands of pounds are raised for the charity.

• SPORT: Weightlifters pay tribute to Jonni Manson.