In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 17th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Concerns raised over volume of tourists on bikes.
• Firefighters working in “atrocious” conditions.
• Weisdale man to undergo gruelling charity challenge after father’s terminal diagnosis.
• Second subsea cable plans and the outcome of the Viking benefit fund draws criticism.
• Police chief inspector announces departure from the isles.
• Dogs Against Drugs petition heads to Edinburgh while thousands of pounds are raised for the charity.
• SPORT: Weightlifters pay tribute to Jonni Manson.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment