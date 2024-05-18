News

Weisdale man to undergo gruelling challenge after father’s diagnosis

Chloe Irvine May 18, 2024
Jeff Dobson with his two-year-old son Jason and his father Tony in Lerwick.

A Weisdale man is running seven half marathons in a week after his father was diagnosed with both prostate cancer and motor neurone disease (MND) this year.

Jeff Dobson, 33, is set to take on a half marathon every day for seven days — giving a total distance of slightly over 100 miles.

Funds from the challenge will go towards Crohn’s and Colitis UK, Prostate Cancer UK, MND Scotland and Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Jeff’s father Tony, 63, has lived with Crohn’s disease for 35 years. This year Tony also received the news he had prostate cancer, which was followed by a diagnosis of MND.

“Towards the end of last year, one of his feet wasn’t lifting and he had a bit of a limp,” Jeff told this newspaper.

“He’d gone through various tests, then when he went away in March that’s when they diagnosed him with MND.”

Donations to Jeff Dobson’s fundraiser can be made here.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.

