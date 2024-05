Little bittern at Brow Marsh on Saturday. Photo: Jim Nicolson

A little bittern was discovered at Brow Marsh this weekend — making it the seventh record for Shetland.

The bittern was first spotted yesterday (Saturday) by crofter Shirley Leslie who saw it walking across the road before attempting to hide among some daffodils.

Little bitterns breed in Africa, western and southern Asia, as well as central and Southern Europe. These birds have most commonly been found in the UK and Ireland during springtime.