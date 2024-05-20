News

Ferry commuters urged to have “back-up plan” during timetable changes

Chloe Irvine May 20, 2024 1
Ferry commuters urged to have “back-up plan” during timetable changes
Environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall. 

SIC environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall has urged North Isles commuters to consider how “essential” their travel is and have a “back-up” plan ahead of timetable changes.

On Friday, the  SIC announced ferry services on the Bluemull Sound between Yell, Unst and Fetlar will operate to alternative timetables due to limited crew availability.

These changes will come into effect on Wednesday and will last until 28th May.

Concerns have been raised over bookings being suspended – as commuters will not be able to guarantee they will get a space on the vessel and could be left stranded.

Mrs Lyall said in response to such concerns: “One thing with giving people as much notice possible is it allows them to look at their week and take decisions on how essential their travel is and to have a back-up plan in place.

“That’s obviously not something we would want, but if you are travelling – have that thought,” she said. 

Changes to the North Isles timetable can be viewed here

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Gus Fraser .

    • May 20th, 2024 14:51

    If you have to stay on the mainland over night because off not being able to get a booking for an important hospital appointment will the SIC pay the Hotel bill for me . ?

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.