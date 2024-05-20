Ferry commuters urged to have “back-up plan” during timetable changes

Environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall.

SIC environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall has urged North Isles commuters to consider how “essential” their travel is and have a “back-up” plan ahead of timetable changes.

On Friday, the SIC announced ferry services on the Bluemull Sound between Yell, Unst and Fetlar will operate to alternative timetables due to limited crew availability.

These changes will come into effect on Wednesday and will last until 28th May.

Concerns have been raised over bookings being suspended – as commuters will not be able to guarantee they will get a space on the vessel and could be left stranded.

Mrs Lyall said in response to such concerns: “One thing with giving people as much notice possible is it allows them to look at their week and take decisions on how essential their travel is and to have a back-up plan in place.

“That’s obviously not something we would want, but if you are travelling – have that thought,” she said.

