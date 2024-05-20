Junior football sponsorship space donated to mental health charity

The Shetland 2010 development squad will wear the Mind Your Head logo on their shirts after sponsorship space was donated by local business Heima. A framed shirt was also presented to Mind Your Head staff in loving memory of Iain Goodlad.

Mind Your Head will be the key sponsor for the Shetland 2010 junior football squad after a local business donated its shirt space to the charity.

Furniture store Heima has chosen to donate its sponsorship space to Mind Your Head for the upcoming season.

The company’s co-owner and coach Jordan Thomason said the charity meant “a lot to the coaching team and players”.

“As a local business we are privileged to make this link with the charity, a fitting tribute to Iain Goodlad who we all very much miss,” he said.

“This gesture is a small way to wrap love and support around our very own coach Andrew Goodlad, and the whole Goodlad family at this time.”

Mind Your Head chief executive Anouska Civico said they hoped by being visible on the player’s shirts it would encourage people to think about theirs and others mental health – and to seek support if needed.“

I’m aware that Shetland is in shock right now but believe that as a community people will come together and look after one another.”

Colin Summers Painter and Decorator and E&H Building Contractors will also sponsor the team for the upcoming season.