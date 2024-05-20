Largest cruise ship yet arrives in Lerwick

The largest cruise ship yet to visit Lerwick Harbour arrived this morning (Monday) on a maiden visit.

At 181,541 gross tonnes, the Maltese-flag Virtuosa is 332 metres long, with 18 decks

and accommodation for up to 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew.

She was built in France in 2020 at a cost of 800 million Euros.

There are 60 nationalities on board on a seven-day Norwegian Fjords voyage.

The vessel is anchored in the deep-water harbour, with passengers transferring by tender to-and-from Victoria Pier in the town centre.