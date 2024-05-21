News

EnQuest makes charitable contributions through health and safety scheme

Shetland Times May 21, 2024 0
EnQuest makes charitable contributions through health and safety scheme
From left, Steven and Siobhan Pirie (Shetland Heart Screening), Nick McCaffrey (RNLI Aith), Stevie Grant (RNLI Lerwick), Dorothy Jamieson (Clan Cancer Support) and Janet Mullins (EnQuest). Photo: EnQuest.

Three charities have benefited from almost £15,000 in donations from an energy giant.

EnQuest made the bumper grants to Clan Cancer Support, Shetland Heart Screening and the RNLI stations in Aith and Lerwick through its Greenie Day Health and Safety Executive (HSE) scheme.

The scheme sees money banked throughout the year for every day at Sullom Voe Terminal with no health and safety incidents. 

Around £14,750 of contributions were split between the charities, with Clan receiving £7,800, Shetland Heart Screening £2,950 and each lifeboat station given £2,000.

