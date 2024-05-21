News

First ‘hot fire’ test at spaceport marks new milestone in project

May 21, 2024 0
First ‘hot fire’ test at spaceport marks new milestone in project

The first ‘hot fire’ rocket testing took place at SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst last week.

Rocket Factory Augsburg, one of the key partners in the project, announced the news with a video yesterday (Monday).

It said it successfully hot-fired four Helix engines, igniting them at four-second intervals for a total duration of 20 seconds each.

“The test ran flawlessly through start-up, steady-state and shutdown,” it said.

“With this hot fire, we were able to demonstrate that we can nominally operate and control our first stage and all its systems, as well as a cluster of Helix engines.”

It said the next step was for more engines and a longer burn duration.

SaxaVord Spaceport was granted its final licence to launch orbital satellite launches last month.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.