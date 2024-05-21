Lerwick artist receives global award

A Lerwick artist has achieved her “dream come true” after receiving a global award for her landscapes.

Avril Thomson-Smith was named Landscape Artist of the Year at the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards.

Her landscape drawings and paintings consists of Shetland’s “beautiful” scenery, old croft houses and colourful wild flowers.

“I can’t believe it, I have no idea who nominated me – I was just over the moon and shocked,” she told The Shetland Times.

“I thought ‘this can’t be right’ but I’ve gotten me plaque and I thought, ‘if I’ve gotten that, then it surely is right’.

“It’s like a dream come true.”

