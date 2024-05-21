Road resurfacing to get under way

Road resurfacing being carried out. Photo: SIC

A summer programme of surface dressing will soon begin on Shetland’s roads.

Around 70 locations have been identified across the isles for works to improve the network and protect from winter frost damage.

In some locations, work is only needed on short sections of road, while at others surface dressing will be done on sections over a mile long.

The work at each location will involve sealing the road surface with a layer of bitumen before applying a fresh layer of stone chips, pressed into the road surface.

Shetland Islands Council says the essential maintenance helps prevent water penetration and freezing – which can lead to potholes – and also helps to improve skid resistance for vehicles.

The work needs to be done in warmer temperatures during the summer months.

Warning signs of “loose chippings” will be in place at each location during and after work has been completed.

Among the locations with longer sections of road identified for surface dressing this summer are:

A970 Cunningsburgh

Sumburgh Airport Road

B9071 Laxo to Vidlin

B9076 Sellaness to SVT Junction

A970 Ronas Voe, Swinister to Leon

Queyfirth, near Ollaberry

East Yell Road (Gossabrough to Aywick)

B9088 Fetlar (Brough to Quarry)

Brough to Vaivoe and Skaw, Whalsay

B9071 East Burrafirth

Watsness, near Walls

Silwick, near Skeld

A970 Girlsta (Wadbister to Brunthamarsland)

Roads manager Neil Hutcheson said: “Our summer programme of surface dressing will soon get under way, which is an essential part of our annual roads maintenance programme.

“This work may cause some delays in areas where work is being done and we’d ask drivers to keep their speed down in any areas where stone chips have been laid.”