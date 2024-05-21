Volunteers receive lifeboat medals with a royal seal of approval

Malcolm Craigie (left) and John Drummond receive long-service medals from RNLI Lerwick branch chairman John Webster (centre).

Two Lerwick lifeboat volunteers will attend a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace as they mark 50 years of service between them.

Long-serving volunteers Malcolm Craigie and John Drummond – who received medals for 30 and 20 years of service respectively – will represent the Lerwick RNLI at the 200th birthday bash later this week.

A celebration was granted for the RNLI by His Majesty the King, who is a patron of the life-saving service.

Around 2,500 people will be at at the garden party which will be attended by the Princess Royal, Princess Anne and the Duke of Kent Prince Edward.