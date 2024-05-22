News

Fair Isle ferry replacement re-tendered ‘amid rising costs’

May 22, 2024 0
Fair Isle ferry replacement re-tendered 'amid rising costs'

The SIC has agreed to continue a tendering exercise for a replacement Fair Isle ferry following a behind closed doors meeting.

Councillors also decided to pursue a further tendering exercise for works to the Grutness and Fair Isle harbours.

Shetland Islands Council said they expected contracts to be awarded “early next year”, with work hoped to begin in spring 2025.

A private SIC meeting made the decisions yesterday (Tuesday), amid “rising costs and challenging timescales” for the project.

The SIC said previously the project costs had risen from an estimated £29.7m in November 2022, to around £40-45m.

With £26.8m committed by the UK government from its Levelling Up fund, the remainder of the money would have to be provided by the SIC.

A replacement for the aging Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd IV is at the centre of the work – along with harbour improvements at Grutness and in Fair Isle.

The SIC said it would engage with potential contractors in the coming weeks.

