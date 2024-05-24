Naval ships call into Lerwick

Photo: Mark James Cuncliffe

A flotilla of naval ships which have been operating for NATO have arrived in Shetland for some “rest and recuperation” for their crews.

The ships, four from the Royal Netherlands Navy and one registered under the Belgium flag, arrived on Friday morning. They are expected to remain over the weekend.

The Mercuur, Zierikzee, Wiilemstad and Makkum are all Royal Netherlands Navy ships. They have differing roles, described as submarine support, military ops or minesweeper.

The Bellis is a “military ops” ships sailing under the flag of Belgium.

They have all been described as working for NATO.

Lerwick Port Authority said they were visiting for “R&R”, and were due to leave again on Monday.