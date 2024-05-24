POLL: Are cruise ships good or bad?

Lerwick's population was doubled for a day when the Virtuosa arrived on Monday. Photo: Ryan Leith

The cruise ship season is well under way, with the massive 332-metre Virtuosa making an appearance this week.

But are cruise ships good or bad for Shetland? Are you persuaded by the economic benefits, the extra footfall in the town? Or do they loom too large on the horizon? Does one vessel carrying the equivalent of Lerwick’s population cause you concern?

Now, you can click on our link to have your say in our latest poll. Results will be published in next week’s Shetland Times.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1-zYNcfK7joG3cM1ONEHXkrdCdfg4faOsmGZgIvoAXU8/viewform?edit_requested=true#settings