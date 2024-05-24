Swinney to announce £5m package during isles visit

Click on image to enlarge

First Minister John Swinney will visit Shetland today to announce a new £5 million funding package for island communities.

The support is being made to tackle rising costs and invest in infrastructure.

Mr Swinney will visit Lerwick Harbour, where he will announce a new £1 million scheme to support the six carbon neutral islands – of which Yell is one – helping them to reach net zero by 2040.

An additional £1 million round of the Island Cost Crisis Emergency Fund will also help communities tackle increasing costs.

Mr Swinney is also due to visit social enterprise group COPE Ltd, where he will announce a further £3 million funding to support locally designed critical island infrastructure projects.

The funding will help island communities tackle local issues and invest in new opportunities.

The Scottish government says the move is designed to reflect the first minister’s four priorities of eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, investing in green energy and infrastructure and improving public services.

Mr Swinney said: “I have made it clear that I will be first minister for everyone in Scotland – including our island communities who face a number of unique challenges but have enormous potential.

“Islanders have been clear that more needs to be done to help them fulfil their ambitions and that is why we are developing a new national islands plan, to be published next year.

“We will listen to island communities, and speak with local authorities to ensure the new plan meets their needs.

“In the meantime we will continue to invest in our islands programme, which over the last three financial years, has distributed over £12 million to support of 61 projects on 50 islands.”