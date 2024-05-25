UPDATE: Power restored in Whalsay and Yell
Power has been restored in parts of Whalsay and Yell.
The planned outage in the Symbister area of Whalsay last until around 2pm.
Engineers dealt with an unplanned power cut in north Yell.
