WATCH: Relay of Life gets under way

Hundreds have turned out for the beginning of this year Relay of Life, raising funds for CRUK.

It is the first time the Relay got underway in daylight – having previously begun at midnight – beginning just after noon with the ‘survivors’ lap’.

Kerry Llewellyn, chairwoman of the Relay for Life, was really excited at the beginning, saying it was an important event that brings together all of Shetland for a cause close to many people.

Around 125 survivors began the relay, with the support of families and huge crowds.

They were then joined by participants from 31 teams taking part, with around 610 participants.

However, it was plain to see many more wanted to join in – so the actual number will well exceed that.

Kerry said: “Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising to make breakthroughs happen.

“Teams of friends and family fundraise for world-leading cancer research then unite as a collective at a festival to remember loved ones, honour everyone affected by cancer and celebrate the progress we’re making.”

The ‘survivors’ lap’ was led by Natasha Fraser and Alison Leith, both from Lerwick.

Natasha is in recovery from breast cancer, having undergone treatment over the last two years, while Alison is currently in recovery for breast cancer.

They both said they were “honoured” to be opening the event and leading the other participants.

A fun day is now underway with games, stalls, bouncy castles, tea tent and the Relay BBQ.

There will be musical accompaniment throughout the day with great sets from some of Shetland’s

greatest bands including the Plonkeys, Just Another Cake Fridge and the Revellers.

The Candle of Hope will take place at 10pm, with the event finishing at midnight.