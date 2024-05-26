Relay for life raises £174k – so far … and counting

At midnight on Saturday the Relay for Life Shetland committee announced the total raised

so far this year – unveiling an amazing £174,868.

And with fundraising to continue till the end of August, they expect to smash through the £200k mark.

A typical Shetland day saw the relay get underway at its new start time of midday.

Over 125 survivors took part in the opening lap before peeling off for their reception at the

Anderson High School.

They led off the 32 teams, made up of over 600 participants, that had registered to take part this year.

Kerry Llewellyn, chairwoman of Relay for Life Shetland, said “It has been an amazing event this

year, and the support from the community and local business has been overwhelmingly

positive”

“I want to thank all the volunteers who help us on Friday and Sunday putting the site

together, who bake and help in the tea and BBQ tents and the musicians who keep us

entertained through the day and night.

“I also want to thank all the business that donated raffle prizes our main sponsor Cooke Aquaculture, Ocean Kinetics Ltd, LHD Ltd, Lerwick Port Authority, Scottish Seafarms Ltd and Serene LK297 for supporting the event, EMN Plant Ltd for sponsoring the Survivors’ Reception and Malakoff Ltd for their support of the Candle of Hope ceremony.”

Susan Johnstone – senior divisional manager at CRUK said “It’s been an incredible day at

Relay for Life Shetland.

“The committee, teams and the local community out in force raising money for Cancer Research UK is hugely appreciated by everyone at Cancer Research UK. Together we are beating cancer.”