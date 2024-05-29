Councillors agree on ‘compromise’ lanes plan which keeps community garden

Image: 7N Architects

A “compromise” preferred option for the Lerwick Lanes has been selected by councillors.

The proposal will see the community garden saved – but its size reduced.

And 21 parking spaces will be lost from the site.

Depute leader Gary Robinson described the approach as a “compromise”, that could add up to 15 homes to the Lerwick Lanes.

But councillors Liz Peterson and Ryan Thomson pointed to a community consultation showing the majority of people wanted parking to remain the same at the site.

And Mr Thomson said he found it “difficult to comprehend” that the project was a priority for the SIC.

He said the ferry service to the North Isles, which has experienced significant difficulties in recent weeks, should come before this.

The North Isles councillor said he felt the views of the public were “being ignored”.

However Mr Robinson and Stephen Leask said they felt this was the best of three options being presented to the development committee today (Wednesday).

Mr Leask said he felt that doing nothing at the site – as suggested by Ms Peterson – would be “letting down the community of Lerwick”.

Both cited the need for more housing in the town.

The development committee agreed to pursue option two, which will see a swap of housing land to create housing at Hillhead and Gladstone Terrace.

The community garden will reduce in size from 504m2 to 326m2, and parking reduced from 144 spaces to 123.

A further report about the preferred option will come before councillors later in the financial year, with funding also being sought.

The estimated cost of the work is around £2.5 million.