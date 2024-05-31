In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 31st May) bumper edition of The Shetland Times.

• Council slammed over ‘death of our high street’.

• Final frontier draws near as space centre opened.

• EXCLUSIVE: Oil revenues linked to human rights concerns.

• EXCLUSIVE: Extent of ferry disruption revealed.

• Comprehensive advice given for school leavers.

• Read our Business Spotlight on David Lipcey, of Scottish Seafarms.

• Look out for our Energy Zone feature.

• North Yell highlighted in our Focus On feature.

• An Island Gardener shares his green-fingered experiences.

• SPORT: Decorated Whalsay footballer John Montgomery picks his Dream Team in our new sports feature.