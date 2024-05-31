Headlines News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times May 31, 2024
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 31st May) bumper edition of The Shetland Times.

• Council slammed over ‘death of our high street’.

• Final frontier draws near as space centre opened.

• EXCLUSIVE: Oil revenues linked to human rights concerns.

• EXCLUSIVE: Extent of ferry disruption revealed.

• Comprehensive advice given for school leavers.

• Read our Business Spotlight on David Lipcey, of Scottish Seafarms.

• Look out for our Energy Zone feature.

• North Yell highlighted in our Focus On feature.

• An Island Gardener shares his green-fingered experiences.

• SPORT: Decorated Whalsay footballer John Montgomery picks his Dream Team in our new sports feature.

SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.