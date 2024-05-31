News Sport

Junior blues Orkney-bound in quest to reclaim Stuart Cup

May 31, 2024 0
Shetland's 2024 junior inter-county squad. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s young athletes head to Orkney today (Friday) determined to bring the Stuart Cup back with them.

The junior inter-county gets under way for the 75th time tomorrow morning in Kirkwall, with the reds producing a stunning comeback to win the fixture last year.

The blues had held a resounding lead heading into the final event – netball – at the Clickimin.

But Orkney won that match by 31 points to steal the Stuart Cup away from the home team, clinching it for the first time since 2016.

Joint captains Magnus Bullough and Sadie Fox will be keen to ensure that they save a space in their bags for the trophy when they return north.

Around 100 young people and their coaches – and a legion of supporters – will make the short journey south tonight ahead of the 75th junior county getting under way at the athletics track tomorrow morning.

Kirkwall Grammar School plays host to that opening event at 10.30am tomorrow.

The hockey, which Shetland won 2-0 in Brae last year, will then follow at 6.30pm.

Attention then turns to the pool on Sunday morning, with swimmers taking to the water at 9.45am.

Football follows at Bignold Park at 12.30pm, with netball once again potentially deciding the destination of the Stuart Cup at 4pm.

