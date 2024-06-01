Freight boat remains in dry dock two weeks after being taken out of service

Freight vessel Helliar remains out of action more than two weeks after she entered dry dock for repairs to a propeller.

NorthLink previously said the Helliar would be back in service by the end of this week but there is still no sign of her return.

With the freight vessel down to a single vessel, supermarkets have been struggling to keep shelves stacked.

NorthLink said Helliar had suffered a propeller issue after an encounter with “ghost fishing gear” at the end of last year

The ferry operator said the propeller issue had affected the vessel’s maneuverability and the decision was taken to put her in dry dock ahead of the peak summer and livestock seasons.

As of today (Saturday), Helliar remains in Hebburn dry dock in Tyneside.

Freight vessel Hildasay is due to sail from Aberdeen to Kirkwall tonight before returning to Aberdeen tomorrow.