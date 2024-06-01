News

Freight boat remains in dry dock two weeks after being taken out of service

June 1, 2024 0
Freight boat remains in dry dock two weeks after being taken out of service

Freight vessel Helliar remains out of action more than two weeks after she entered dry dock for repairs to a propeller.

NorthLink previously said the Helliar would be back in service by the end of this week but there is still no sign of her return.

With the freight vessel down to a single vessel, supermarkets have been struggling to keep shelves stacked.

NorthLink said Helliar had suffered a propeller issue after an encounter with “ghost fishing gear” at the end of last year

The ferry operator said the propeller issue had affected the vessel’s maneuverability and the decision was taken to put her in dry dock ahead of the peak summer and livestock seasons.

As of today (Saturday), Helliar remains in Hebburn dry dock in Tyneside.

Freight vessel Hildasay is due to sail from Aberdeen to Kirkwall tonight before returning to Aberdeen tomorrow.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.