Viking car park proposal meets strong opposition

This aerial view of the Viking Energy windfarm .Photo: John Coutts.

Plans for a car park and picnic benches on part of the Viking Energy windfarm construction site have attracted fierce opposition.

SSE Renewables wants to develop part of the north compound off the A970, near Voe, to help people access the tracks around the windfarm.

The plans also include a container for Ability Shetland to store all-terrain wheelchairs.

The site had been used as a batching plant to produce concrete for the turbine bases.

Objectors have accused SSE of backtracking on previous commitments to restore the site to nature after the completion of the windfarm.

Susan Williamson, from Yell, said the plans were “utter nonsense” and said SSE was trying to “shirk their obligations and save money”.

“The original agreement should be adhered to,” she said.

“It is incredulous that the car park is even being considered.”

Stuart Graham objected in the “strongest possible terms” and called for the land to be fully restored in accordance with the original planning consent.

He said a large swathe of Shetland’s scenic areas of outstanding natural beauty had already been “ruined forever” and the car park proposals would have further detrimental impact on wildlife.

Jon Pulley said the car park was a “poor excuse” to avoid restoring the land to its original state.

“A car park miles from anywhere is clearly not needed, and the cynical use of disabled access is nothing short of offensive, speaking as the brother of someone with complex disabilities,” he said.

Andrea Watt also called for the land to be restored to nature.

“I have had to watch the sheer destruction of Shetland by Viking Energy, and now they are trying to get out of the restoration,” she said. “It’s a joke.”

Sustainable Shetland chairman Frank Hay said the carpark plans were “ridiculous” and raised safety concerns about the blind summit near the site.

“There is simply no good reason to put a car park there and also because of the safety concerns about the access to the main road,” he said.

“SSE should simply reinstate the area as required by the planning condition for the original North Compound.”

Eleven objections had been published on the SIC’s planning website as of today (Sunday).

The SIC is due to make a decision by the end of July.