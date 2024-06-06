News

D-Day marked at war memorial

Convener Andrea Manson (centre) and Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch (right) together laid a wreath at the County War Memorial this afternoon on behalf of the people of Shetland, to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: SIC

Wreaths were laid at the Lerwick War Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Shetland Islands Council convener Andrea Manson and Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch paid tribute to the occasion in a wreath-laying ceremony today.

D-Day saw Allied Forces land on the beaches of Normandy to begin the liberation of France and the end of Second World War.

After laying a wreath, Ms Manson said the landings were intended to “turn the tide” of the war.

“It is sobering to reflect on the unprecedented scale of the D-Day operation, which was the largest invasion force in history,” she said.

“Among all the personnel of the allied forces that stormed the beaches, from many nations, were also Shetlanders – some of our own.”

Over 155,000 allied troops supported by 11,500 aircraft and 6,900 naval vessels took part in a coordinated effort on D-Day and the days that followed.

