Pictured from left are veterans and event organisers Gary Betney, Stephen Randall and Dave Barr. Photo: Desley Stickle

A beacon was lit in Unst last night as a special D-Day commemoration.

A large crowd gathered to witness the ceremony at Hagdale in Baltasound.

A 40s-themed social night will take place in Haroldswick hall tomorrow night, with music from local artists and the Shetland Mandolin Band.