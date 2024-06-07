In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 7th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Cancer study reveals Whalsay links.
- Freight ferry delay causes frustration.
- FEATURE: All the latest agricultural news in Landwise.
- D-Day 80th Anniversary — Historian Jon Sandison looks at Shetland’s involvement.
- ELECTION: Westminster hopefuls make case for transport ambitions.
- Shetland Classic Motor Show makes a welcome return.
- Angler leads Scotland to home nations glory.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment