Isles photographer’s fiery photo highly commended at top awards

The stunning Dragon Rising photo was highly commended. Photo: Gordon Siegel

Photographer Gordon Siegel’s shot of a burning Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ galley has been highly commended at a national awards ceremony.

The picture, entitled Dragon Rising, finished joint third in the cultural events category at the Event Photography Awards in London.

The judges gave special praise to the shot, which only narrowly missed out on second place.

The awards ceremony was held in the Royal institute of British Architects in London last Wednesday.