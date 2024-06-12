Fresh faces to generate more heat and light

SHEAP. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Shetland’s district heating company is refreshing its management line-up with two new directors

specialising in clean energy and smart heating and lighting technology.

Justin Rhodes and Tom Wills are joining the board of Shetland Heat Energy & Power (SHEAP), which provides heat for around 6,000 people in homes and large buildings in Lerwick, including hospitals and schools.

Mr Wills, from Bressay, has spent most of his career in wave and tidal power before joining energy engineering consultants Voar Energy.

Mr Rhodes came to Shetland in 2020 and set up Automation Island to promote smart building technology, including heating and lighting controls.

SHEAP is wholly owned by Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT). Its trustees backed the appointment of the new non-executive directors last week.

They replace outgoing chairwoman Wendy Grant, who has served nearly six years on the SHEAP board, and they expand the board from five to six directors under its interim chairman Neil Fraser.

SHEAP also has a new engineering manager. Mike Boyes has moved from Ocean Kinetics to replace Roddy Christie-Henry.