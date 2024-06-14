News

In this week’s Shetland Times

June 14, 2024 0
In today’s (Friday 14th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Significant number of sex crimes against children have been recorded 

•  EXCLUSIVE: Fladdabister woman receives national award almost 4,000 miles away

• EXCLUSIVE: Scalloway teenager opens her own salon 

• The harsh realities of ferry capacities are unveiled

• D-Day: Stories of more Shetland war heroes 

• Wildlife and Nature: rare bird found in Fetlar

• SPORT: Spurs’ hockey victory 

